Jack Harlow’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Louisville, Ky. rapper Jack Harlow is all about evolution. He's experienced noticeable success with each year and that trend dates back to when his singles "Wasted Youth" and "Dark Knight" started to pick up steam in 2017. After continuing to build a buzz with songs like "Sun Down" in 2018, he fortified his standing in the game. At 22, Harlow has always been a talented and self-confident artist, but his last year has been something different. In 2019, he dropped his Confetti project and teamed up with fellow hometown hero Bryson Tiller for the pop-tinged song "Thru the Night," which showed that Harlow can switch up his style and broaden his appeal.

In 2020, his JetsonMade-produced single "What's Poppin" helped push him to a new plateau. To date, the song has accumulated over 50 million streams across SoundCloud, Spotify and YouTube in less than three months. At press time, the song holds down the No. 48 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a place he's been on for over five weeks. It's his debut Hot 100 single, and it could be the first of many. With a history of strong projects and the backing of Generation Now and Atlantic Records, the sky is the limit for young Harlow.

