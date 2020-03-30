Hott LockedN’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launches today (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Locked and loaded, Hott LockedN is ready for his moment. At 19 years old, the Atlanta rapper is the youngest member of 2 Chainz’s The Real University (T.R.U.) crew. Hott LockedN turned things up in 2019, when his tracks “Buddy Dem” and “Come Get Ya” started to pick up steam. The “Fake Beef/Fake Smoke” rapper kept the momentum going with the release of his mixtape, Locked n da Streets, last year.

Not long after he dropped his first official project in 2019, Hott LockedN showed out on one of his biggest hits to date, "G-Wagon." That track, as well as several other Hott LockedN-featured songs, appears on the T.R.U. compilation album No Face No Case, which dropped earlier this year.

