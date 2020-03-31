HDBeenDope’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

HDBeenDope is a multi-talented artist, coming with clever wordplay, his own hard-hitting beats and self-directing a majority of his music videos. The Brooklyn MC has been rhyming for a decade, but it was 2017 when he really started seeing the fruits of his labor. The release of his project Pheace Be the Journey earned HD the opening slot on Portugal.The Man’s North America tour that year, which went on to open the door to several solo tours in Europe.

HD's 2019 singles "For the Record," "Rev Run" and "Cayman" have generated millions of streams across all streaming platforms, including nearly 6.2 million views on YouTube alone and over 264,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. "Byrd," another one of HD's 2019 singles (his biggest to date), currently sits at over 3.2 million views on YouTube. This year, the BK native is gearing up to release his next project, replete with the lyrical substance and beatmaking expertise his fans have grown to love.

