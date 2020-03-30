Dax’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launches today (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Dax didn’t take the normal rap route. The Los Angeles-based, Canadian-bred artist was a D-1 basketball player, janitor and motivational speaker all before his rap career took off. As the title of his debut 2018 project implies, It’s Different Now, and for good reason. Dax’s musical dreams started to blossom a year prior to that project’s release when he put out the viral single “Cash Me Outside” featuring the popular phrase made famous by Bhad Bhabie. Millions of views later, and he had the ears of the masses.

Following the release of It’s Different Now, which features O.T. Genasis and Futuristic, the self-proclaimed conscious rapper kept singles rolling in in 2019 including “Rap God Freestyle,” “She Cheated Again” and “Kill Shot,” each of which have over 15 million views on YouTube. After wrapping his first headlining tour, he released his latest offering, I’ll Say It for You, in March. Dax on deck.

Now that you've heard his pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class. Go here to make your vote count for your favorite artist.

Once you've voted, head over to XXL’s YouTube page to take a look back at the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, which features DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, Blueface and YK Osiris.

And watch all the 2020 XXL Freshman pitch videos that have been released on XXL’s YouTube page here.