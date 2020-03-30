Capolow’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launches today (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

The Town is primed for another breakout artist and Capolow is next up. From East Oakland, Calif., the 22-year-old rhymer started out as part of the five-man crew Trill Youngins, who released their debut album, Rich This Summer, in 2015, and the 2016 follow-up Upperclass Lifestyle. The same year, Capolow tested the solo waters with the single, “Drank on Me,” which appeared on his debut solo project, Trill Tapes.

While staying involved with TY, Capolow released two more solo projects that bubbled in The Bay including Gutta Gutta Island (2017) and Sandman (2019), with slappers like “Mud” and “Drip” ringing off. An appearance on the stage in his native West Coast stomping grounds for the 2019 Rolling Loud Bay Area Festival further added to the momentum for the upcoming rapper. His latest project, Room 304, released in March, features the new single “Blood on My Christians” featuring Guapdad 4000 and the single “Outta Sight,” which has clocked over a million views on YouTube. Hyphy material.

Now that you've heard his pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class. Go here to make your vote count for your favorite artist.

