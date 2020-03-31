ABG Neal’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Twenty-four-year-old Brooklyn native ABG Neal got his start in the gym, making waves as an amateur boxer before rap took over his day-to-day. In 2019, the Cuban-American rhymer started picking up steam with songs like "Forrest Gump" and "Popped & Panicking," which have amassed nearly 3 million YouTube views and 1.4 million YouTube views, respectively.

Now signed to Cinematic Music Group, home to Cam'ron, Joey Bada$$ and more, ABG Neal released his latest project, Trapstar 2 Rapstar, in March. The 13-track effort is anchored by the lead single "Really Rich," which garnered over 1 million views on YouTube in under two months.

