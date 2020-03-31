Abby Jasmine’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Abby Jasmine is still trapping. The Staten Island, N.Y. native first gained fame on social media in 2016, by showing off her musical and comedic talents. She parlayed that into a deal with Cinematic Music Group in the summer of 2017, after her potential was realized by label head Jonny Shipes. With a real team behind her, and an infectious melding of rap, pop and R&B, Abby started flourishing with songs like “Long Live," “No Hook” and “Message,” the latter of which appeared on her debut release, Trap Mom, in October of 2018.

After touring with Rico Nasty and T-Pain, the 21-year-old artist made 2019 her most productive year yet. She dropped the Abbnormal EP in August of 2019 and the follow-up I Hate You All last fall, which featured the singles “On My Way” featuring XanMan and “Courvosier.” She is currently prepping a new album. Can’t knock the hustle.

