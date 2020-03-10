10k.Caash’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

In the late 2010s, being a viral presence proved to be a fast track to a viable rap career. Few personify this trend as well as 10K.Caash, a 19-year-old Dallas-bred artist who first made waves by helping create and popularize the Woah dance before parlaying his web footprint into a deal with Def Jam Recordings. A typical 10K.Caash track is laced with humor and the vibes of a kid soaking up the good times. His videos, namely the one for the Gun40-featured "Aloha," which has been viewed over 2.5 million times on YouTube, reflect that energy.

Caash's songs themselves, released on 2019 and 2020 projects like Ho Ho Ho, The Creator and Planet Swajjur, respectively, have accumulated millions of streams on SoundCloud. Now, the dancer-turned-rapper, whom XXL profiled for The Break last year, is looking to consummate his come up by being selected to be a 2020 XXL Freshman.

