Abby Jasmine Brings Trap Mom to Life in New Freestyle

Abby Jasmine is here to bless the trap. Prior to gaining hundreds of thousands of streams on SoundCloud and views on YouTube with tracks like 2017’s “Long Live” and the more recent “No Hook,” the 21-year-old Cinematic Music Group signee kept her growing fan base entertained with videos she would post to Vine and Twitter, which showcased her bubbly personality and ability to freestyle about just about anything. With projects Trap Mom and I Hate You All behind her, Abby Jasmine looks ahead, bringing her Trap Mom lifestyle to life for XXL’s What I Do freestyle series.

“Mama called me up on the phone and asked if I’m still trappin’/I said, ‘No, I gotta go because I just got new packs in’/Need a brand new Louis duffle just to put my racks in/Hatin' ain’t going to work on me, you need another tactic,” raps the “Why U Mad” artist.

The Staten Island native, who has gone from posting viral videos to touring with T-Pain, grew up listening to Drake and Nicki Minaj, as well as singing and playing piano. Traces of her inspirations are sprinkled throughout her growing body of work, which includes her seven-song debut Trap Mom, Abnormal and I Hate You All.

With her carefree approach in place, the artist with more than 355,000 followers on Instagram plans on dropping new music in 2020. She's expected to introduce her next single later this month and prep a new album for release this year.

Check out Abby Jasmine’s trapped out freestyle in the video below.