Will 6ix9ine Continue to Make Music After Trial?

And we're back. Today (Sept. 6), XXL unloads the latest edition of Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity, a podcast that contextualizes the biggest news stories in the hip-hop world through raw commentary from the folks who've always been on the pulse of rap culture.

As is always the case in the world of hip-hop—even in relatively quiet weeks—a lot has gone down over the last several days. Whether it's announcements about the impending trial dates for the 6ix9ine racketeering case or the abrupt retirement of Nicki Minaj, there was plenty to talk about.

Holding down host duties for this episode are XXL's Executive Editor John Kennedy (a.k.a JFK), veteran hip-hop journalist Shaheem Reid, hip-hop entrepreneur Rahman Dukes and special guest, Maino. While this is our lineup for this week, hosts and guests may change weekly.

First in line for hot topics is the matter of Tekashi, who is expected to testify against his fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members, Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack. The former is accused of kidnapping the rainbow-haired rapper, who appears to be listed under the name CW-2 (cooperating witness 2) rather than his government name in court paperwork for the trial. While cooperating with federal authorities is part of his plea agreement, which means 6ix9ine won't go to trial, will hip-hop's anti-snitching culture welcome him back? Will he return to making music after the trial and his release from jail?

In the most shocking moment of the entire week, Nicki Minaj, who's long-reigned as one of hip-hop's preeminent MCs, announced she was retiring from hip-hop in order to start a family. While plenty of rappers have announced their retirement in the past—a certain Roc Nation founder comes to mind—how many have stayed the course? Is Nicki truly hanging the mic up, or is this just going to be a break for the rap superstar?

We're not sure the answers to these questions, but we'll be damned if we don't at least try to talk them out. Find out what we've got to say by checking out the latest edition of XXL's Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity.

Check out the latest episode of XXL Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity below.