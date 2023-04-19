Tyler, The Creator Buys $13 Million Bel Air Mansion – Photos

Tyler, The Creator is the owner of a new $13 million Bel Air, Calif. mansion.

The Call Me If You Get Lost rapper recently purchased the swank abode, which has a view of the Los Angels skyline, according to a report published by real estate site Dirt on Monday (April 17). The 5,000 square-foot home, which was just built from the ground up in 2022, boasts three levels including four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and sits on a .84 acre lot. The home also features a "state-of-the-art movie theater and step-up cigar lounge," as well as, "formal living and dining rooms, plus a sleekly designed kitchen sporting an eat-in island, top-tier appliances and an accompanying casual dining area."

Tyler, The Creator reportedly paid $2 million less than the original asking price. The move comes after the former Odd Future frontman reportedly sold his old Bel Air mansion.

Tyler is one of several rappers making million-dollar real estate deals recently. Last November, Dr. Dre put his Malibu, Calif. mansion up for sale for $20 million. The same month, it was reported Future copped a $16 million home in Miami. The home is in the same posh South Beach neighborhood where Lil Wayne had a mansion for sale for $29 million. Last summer, Drake sold his mansion in Los Angeles' exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood for $12 million. Two months prior, Drake bought a $75 million mansion in L.A.s' famous 90210 area code.

Check Out Photos of Tyler, The Creator's New Bel-Air Mansion Below