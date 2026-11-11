The Weeknd Raises $3 Million for Global Hunger Relief and Women’s Empowerment in 2026

The Weeknd is continuing to make an impact beyond music, raising $3 million for humanitarian efforts supporting women and girls around the world in 2026.

On Nov. 5, the singer's charitable contributions were highlighted as he wrapped up his record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour. The $3 million raised this year will benefit the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and Global Citizen, with funding supporting efforts to expand access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities for women and girls.

Through its partnership with The Weeknd, Global Citizen is also supporting a campaign aimed at breaking down barriers that prevent women and girls from reaching their full potential. The initiative will work to secure commitments that improve opportunities for women and girls across the globe.

The latest fundraising brings contributions to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen to $8.5 million throughout the tour's four-year run. The trek, which launched in July 2022, concluded with 176 shows across 67 cities, 30 countries and five continents.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has also made significant contributions to humanitarian efforts outside of the tour. A Global Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Program, he previously donated $2 million toward emergency food and nutrition assistance in Ethiopia. He also contributed $4.5 million to help provide more than 18 million loaves of bread to families in Gaza through the XO Humanitarian Fund.

Since 2020, the Grammy-winning artist has donated more than $12.6 million to various charitable causes.

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