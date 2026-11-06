The Weeknd Makes Touring History With Record-Breaking $1.3 Billion Haul – Report

The Weeknd has made history as his After Hours Til Dawn tour has become the highest-grossing tour by a male artist of all time, reportedly bringing in more than $1.3 billion.

On Thursday (Nov. 5), Live Nation reported the numbers following the four-year-long tour closing out at TM Stadium National in Kuala Lumpur. The unprecedented trek, which launched in July 2022, saw the Canadian superstar perform 176 shows across 67 cities, 30 countries and five continents. The revenue is the third-largest in history for a tour overall, with only Taylor Swift's Eras tour at over $2 billion and Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour at $1.5 billion ahead of him.

According to the latest figures, the tour sold more than 9 million tickets worldwide. And beyond its commercial success, the After Hours Til Dawn tour also made an impact through its charitable efforts, raising $8.5 million for the World Food Programme and Global Citizen.

His latest run in Asia brought even more records along with it. The Weeknd became the highest-selling international male artist in Hong Kong, while his new song, "Hong Kong," also made waves in China, where it reportedly broke multiple streaming records following its release.

The news arrives shortly after the singer confirmed he won't be retiring any time soon, walking back previous plans to change his name and move into other endeavors beyond music.

"At one point I thought, 'What if I just stopped?'" Abel told GQ Hong Kong in September. "But then I realized what a waste all of that inspiration would be. I can't let that happen. I had a glimpse of what retirement looks like, and it isn't for me. It's a real privilege to do what I do."

He continued: "There's nothing else like this job. The gratitude I've felt over the last year has been overwhelming. I’m going to keep doing this for as long as I possibly can. The Weeknd isn't going anywhere."

Elsewhere in the conversation, he did say he'd be taking a hiatus, but made sure to clarify it is strictly just a break. Fans can expect something great when The Weeknd is ready, though, as he promised, "I haven't felt this inspired since the beginning of my career. I'm going to put incredible care into whatever I create next."

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