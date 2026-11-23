Swae Lee is speaking out after getting hit with beer while performing at a show in India and having a fan removed from the venue, though the person later denied they threw the drink.

On Sunday (Nov. 22), the Mississippi native was performing at the Cherry Blossom Festival in India, when now-viral videos show him getting splashed with a large amount of liquid. The normally even-keeled rapper immediately lost his cool and yells at the DJ to stop the music before demanding to know who threw the drink. Once he seemingly figured out the culprit, Swae had them removed before going on to finish his set.

The following morning (Nov. 23), Swae addressed the incident in a two-part video post to his Instagram page. He explained that the section the beer came from was turned up and having fun the whole night, and that he isn't even sure if the drink was intentionally thrown at him.

"I was trying to shake it off but then I'm like, man, this sh*t so disrespectful," he admitted. "Sh*t just got in my nose. I don't know if it's p*ss, I don't know if it's throw-up, I don't know what the f**k it is, so it just triggered me. I'm instantly hot. I tried to shake it off but I'm like nah, I can't let that rock. [...] I'm like, there gotta be repercussions. I'm a man at the end of the day and that was totally disrespectful."

Swae went on to say he had a great time and the moment was just an isolated incident.

"This was an amazing crowd. I loved this crowd," he said. "I was so amazed at how many fans I had in India. Like I said, that was one incident from the whole show and at the end of the day, it's all entertainment. I had a wonderful experience."

The person who was thrown out of the show also ended up speaking out, explaining he was not the culprit and included video evidence showing him holding a brown cup at the time, and a separate video showing the beer come out of a blue cup. Swae has not addressed the mix-up as of this writing.

Check out video of the incident, plus Swae and the alleged culprit's responses below.

Watch Swae Lee Get Hit With Beer

Watch Swae Lee and the Alleged Culprit's Responses

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