Everything You Need to Know About P-Valley: What’s Happened So Far and What’s to Come

After a four-year hiatus, Starz's critically acclaimed series P-Valley returns for its third and final season. Here's a rundown of what happened to your favorite characters and what to expect in the new season of P-Valley, which premieres Dec. 4 on Starz.

In The Pynk

Starz/YouTube When the newly-opened Promised Land Casino floods Chucalissa with scrilla, our hometown heroes learn that mo' money does indeed bring mo' mayhem.

Uncle Clifford (played by Nicco Annan) remains in control at The Pynk, the hottest strip club in the delta town of Chucalissa, Mississippi. After successfully blocking Autumn Night's scheme to sell the land to casino developers last season, Uncle Clifford wants to take her club to the next level by tapping into the new influx of cash from the neighboring Promised Land Casino. At the same time, Clifford's relationship with Lil Murda faces new pressure as he pursues his rap career.

Murda Was the Case

Starz/YouTube When the newly-opened Promised Land Casino floods Chucalissa with scrilla, our hometown heroes learn that mo' money does indeed bring mo' mayhem.

The previous season saw Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) cancel his Dirty Dozen tour to stay in Chucalissa. In a bold moment, Murda and Uncle Clifford publicly came out as a couple at The Pynk. This season, Murda is actively pursuing his dream of rap stardom, but when he crosses paths with Mane (Thomas Q. Jones), his gang affiliation could destroy his music career altogether.

Keyshawn Fights for Her Freedom

Starz/YouTube When the newly-opened Promised Land Casino floods Chucalissa with scrilla, our hometown heroes learn that mo' money does indeed bring mo' mayhem.

The last time viewers saw Keyshawn, she attempted to escape from her abusive husband, Derrick (Jordan M. Cox), but he thwarted her plans and framed Keyshawn for child abuse with Child Protective Services. Then, while fighting Derrick, police arrested Keyshawn and threw her in jail, leaving her children in Derrick's custody. From jail, Keyshawn asks Diamond (Tyler Lepley)—her only true savior—to handle the situation. He agrees, but gets abducted and tied up by Big Bone (played by Miracle Watts) and her boss, who is wearing Montavious' ring (note: Montavius, the abusive ex-boyfriend of Autumn Night, was killed at the end of Season 1). This season, viewers will see how these dangerous threads connect to Keyshawn, who is desperately trying to get out of jail to reclaim her children and escape Derrick's grasp once and for all.

Roulette's Big Gamble

Starz/YouTube When the newly-opened Promised Land Casino floods Chucalissa with scrilla, our hometown heroes learn that mo' money does indeed bring mo' mayhem.

Roulette (Gail Bean) was a recurring character in Season 2, but this season, viewers will get to know her full backstory with a dedicated standalone episode exploring her background, family, and real name. Meanwhile, as Roulette continues to break Uncle Clifford's cardinal rules, she operates a side hustle that threatens to upend everything.

Mercedes' Retirement Journey From the Pole

Starz/YouTube Mercedes finds out time is undefeated in sneak peek clip from the

Mercedes (Brandee Evans), Uncle Clifford's favorite girl, officially retires from The Pynk to open her own pole-fitness gym and is finally granted custody to bring her daughter, Terricka, back home permanently. However, this season, it appears Mercedes is getting cozy once again with Mane, which might drag her directly into the volatile crosshairs between Mane and Lil Murda.

The third and final season of P-Valley will kick off with a special two-episode premiere on Starz on Dec. 4. New episodes will drop weekly on Fridays across the STARZ app and on-demand platforms. There will be a brief two-week pause from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2027, before weekly airings resume leading up to the 90-minute series finale on Feb. 5, 2027.

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