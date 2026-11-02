Spotify’s New AI Feature Lets Fans Remix Songs for an Extra $5 a Month – Report

Spotify may be rolling out an AI-powered remix and cover feature for an extra $5 a month as early as the first quarter of 2027.

According to a report from the Financial Times last Friday (Oct. 30), the digital music service is reportedly looking at the 2027 Grammy Awards in February as a possible launch window. However, Spotify is still working to secure licensing agreements with major record companies while also trying to get artists comfortable with the idea of fans using artificial intelligence to create new versions of their music.

Spotify first announced plans for the feature this past May. The tool would give paying subscribers the ability to remix or create alternate versions of songs by artists who agree to participate. According to the Financial Times, Spotify is considering introducing an additional subscription fee of $4 to $5 per month for access to the service. The pricing and potential release date have not yet been finalized.

On the licensing front, Spotify has reportedly reached agreements with Universal Music Group, independent label licensing organization Merlin and French music company Believe, which signed on last week. The company is still negotiating deals with Sony Music and Warner Music, according to the report.

Under the proposed arrangement, artists would have the final say on whether their music can be used for AI remixes, even if their record label has already licensed its catalog to Spotify. The company also plans to direct royalties generated by fan-created remixes back to the original artists. Additionally, Spotify is exploring ways to incorporate these alternate versions into its playlists, with streams potentially counting toward the original recordings on the platform's charts.

Seven to eight percent of Spotify's U.S. subscribers could sign up for the AI feature by the end of 2028.

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