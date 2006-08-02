Speak Up Lil’ Nigga

You have no choice now Dwayne. Weezy, kill Gillie. Please kill the Gillie. I mean lyrically, not literally, of course. The propaganda campaign against you is too strong against you at this point. Similar to when they took down Hitler, Raphel Palmiero and Ja Rule. The interviews alone were pretty damaging:

“You don’t go from being “Wobbly, wobbly, wobbly/Drop it like its hot”…You don’t go from being mediocre to being exceptional. You don’t go from rapping a certain way all your life and then this: “For fuckin’ with the bol!” I’m from Philly and I know Philly is the originator of that word “bol” and “nahmean.” New York is known for what it’s known for: “son” and “word to mother.” They got a bunch of slangs they known for. New Orleans was “whoadie.” When I got around there, I changed the whole direction of Cash Money. Not just the ghostwriting part, I’m talking about everything. When I got around there, they was wearing FUBU jerseys and soft-toed Reeboks. I come around there with the Polo button-up shirts and the Prada sneaks. Now everything is Prada, it’s Roberto Cavalli this, Roberto Cavalli that.”

Then the infamous kissing Baby on the mouth plus video where you wearing Gillie’s chain made you lose damn near all your street credibility:

And in a extreme case of kicking a man while he’s down, someone from your old middle school put up a video of you being a munchkin in the Wizard Of Oz in the 7th grade:

But today the real ether dropped. They’ve been killing your girlfriend so much that SHE RELEASED A GILLIE DISS TRACK BEFORE YOU! Come on man, you got a reputation to protect. Check the quotables:

“Enough of that bitch I got some other shit to address

About some pussy ass niggas with my name in their chest

Saying “Trina fucked Baby now she fuckin Lil Wayne”

You niggas snitching on your records fuckin up a bitch name

You wouldn’t do that to a nigga so why you do that to me?

You sounding like a hoe nigga why you slandering T?

Cause you a cash money reject, a night work soldier

Keep fuckin’ with that boy you gonna end up in a coma

What about the boy the boar kid da silly

Last I heard you ain’t even from Philly

So nigga keep the bitch warm & let the players handle the shit

Cause you just dissin for a deal I’m dissin with the real”

Now Gillie’s all over MTV defaming your character. He has the “Cannon” freestyle bumping in every hood on the east coast. It’s looking bad for you Mr. Carter. Its time for you to get out of that rabbit hole Saddam Husswayne and start bombing this nigga before its too late!