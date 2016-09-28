When done right, globetrotting can be a something of an art form. The new video for Streets All Salute's "Valley of Kings" proves just that. British brothers Mega and Mayhem are the rap duo known as Streets All Salute, or S.A.S. for short. The North London pair with more than ten years in the game worked with Seattle-hailing production duo Blue Sky Black Death, also known as B.S.B.D., to craft the track back in 2013 with New York spitters N.O.R.E. and Cam'ron. But for the 2016 rework the guys enlisted Roc Marciano along for the ride instead of Cam.

In the Aboveground-directed flick, the guys ride around in foreign whips and show off their jewels, their ladies and their obvious stamps in their passport. Slow motion scenes from New York projects are interlaced with a luxurious London setting, proving just how literally the rap game can change your point of view. Who's got the best verse on the rework?

"Valley of Kings" serves as the first single off S.A.S.'s upcoming album Celestial, slated for release at the end of this year in December. S.A.S. has been a long-established name in British rap for years and has even garnered crossover appeal thanks to working with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and Dipset.

Check out the visual for "Valley of Kings" above and purchase the track for yourself via iTunes now. Celestial will be released via Man Bites Dog Records on Dec 2, 2016.

