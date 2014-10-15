Reebok Classic Shaq Attaq IV “Brick City”

Reebok continues to give us retros of the Shaq Attaq IV. Long before Shaquille O’Neal was a member of the NBA championship winning Lakers, or even the Orlando Magic, he was a part of an even greater team - the Newark Boys and Girls Club.

This brand new grey pair has the upper split between grey and black while hints of a faint sky blue arrives on the Dunkman logo stitched to the tongue while also making an appearance on the speckled midsole.

Paying homage to the big man’s roots in “Brick City,” Reebok Classic will release limited pairs of the grey/black/california blue Shaq Attaq IV on Friday, November 7 for $140 at select retailers Eblens, Shoe City and Reebok.com.

