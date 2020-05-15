If you've ever wanted Trippie Redd and PartyNextDoor on the same record, the time is here.

On Friday (May 15), Trippie and Party unleashed their new single, which is the perfect track to ease all of the quarantine blues. On the OZ-produced song, the two artists reminisce about a girl who brings excitement into their lives.

"Shawty, your body is so exciting/I love when you get on top and you ride it," Trippie croons on the chorus. "Only in your ocean, you call me Poseidon/In control of your water, you're lovin' my trident/Shawty, your body is so exciting/I love when you get on top and you ride it/Only in your ocean, you call me Poseidon/In control of your water, you're lovin' my trident."

PND tackles the refrain. "Sex ain't the only thing that's on my mind/But you get me so excited, woah/Irreplaceable/Tattoos from your neck that drop down to your ankles," he sings.

"Excitement" is the first track the pair have worked on together. Redd first teased the single on Monday (May 11) via Instagram when posting a picture of the two artists sitting in a convertible. A day later, Trip posted another teaser, sharing a conversation between himself and the Toronto-bred singer.

The new track is the 20-year-old rapper's most recent release since dropping "Yell Oh" featuring Young Thug and "The Way" with Russ earlier in the year. Both tracks were featured on the deluxe edition of Trippie's A Love Letter To You 4, which debuted in late February. The initial album dropped three months prior in November of 2019.

Listen to Trippie Redd and PartyNextDoor's new single, "Excitement," below.

1400 Entertainment