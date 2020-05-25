June 2020 New Music Releases

May was full of new releases from beginning to end, including Drake's surprise project, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a collaborative effort from Chris Brown and Young Thug called Slime & B, deluxe albums from Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo, Gunna's sophomore effort, Wunna, and more. As the month comes to a close, June is ushering in new projects, mixtapes and album that fans can anticipate as the weather heats up.

Run The Jewels delivers their first album in four years on June 5. The duo, comprised of Killer Mike and El-P, are back with Run The Jewels 4. The 11-track LP features appearances from 2 Chainz, Pharrell Williams, DJ Premiere and more. This is Run The Jewels' fourth release within the last seven years.

Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album drops one week later on June 12. The currently untitled follow-up to Pop's Meet the Woo series, which consisted of two projects, was announced by his team and family earlier this month. The news of the late Brooklyn rapper's first studio album comes after the release of his single "Shake the Room" featuring Quavo, which came out just before his tragic passing in February.

Later in the month, CeeLo Green releases an album inspired by his birth name. CeeLo Green Is Thomas Callaway is the Goodie Mob member's first album since Open Heart Acoustic Live came out back in 2016. On Wednesday (May 20), the Atlanta native delivered the upbeat record "Doing It All Together," which will appear on the album.

Paul Wall and Lil Keke, Dizzy Wright and Demrick, Prof and more are set to drop new music this month. Take a look below to see a full list of the albums, mixtapes, projects and EPs that will be available on streaming platforms throughout the month of June.