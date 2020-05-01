Drake Releases New Song “Pain 1993″ Featuring Playboi Carti: Listen

Drake and Playboi Carti aren't playing fair.

On Friday (May 1), Drizzy graced fans with the utmost pleasant surprise: a new compilation mixtape. Within the project was the track with Carti that he teased earlier this month. The record titled "Pain 1993" offers the bars and sounds that fans were anticipating.

"I put some ice in her hand/I let her take an advance," Drizzy spits. "Shit wasn't going as planned/I put her shit in the van/She gotta move with her friend/Heard she went back to her man/Give a fuck/I just put a wagon in the driveway you know I did."

Carti comes through flexing on verse No. 2. "Racks all in my jeans and they Raf Simons (Racks all in my jeans, okay)/Diamonds all in my teeth, I just called up the dentist, yeah (Okay)/Got my Goyard bag, I put them racks in it (My racks in it)," he raps.

While the Pi'erre Bourne-produced track was expected to appear on Playboi Carti's long-awaited Whole Lotta Red album, it is actually Drake's song featuring Carti and is on his Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape.

Seeing Drake and Carti on the same record shouldn't be a surprise. Back in 2017, the OVO rapper brought out Playboi and the Migos during Adult Swim's annual Upfront party at Terminal 5 in New York City. At the time, Carti took the stage and performed “Wokeuplikethis*," which appeared on his self-titled debut project.

Drizzy's new project comes on the heels of his now-viral and chart-topping hit, "Toosie Slide," which soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. In fact, the recently released record debuting at No. 1 was a monumental moment for Drake, as he became the first male artist to debut three No. 1 songs on the Hot 100 chart: "God's Plan," "Nice for What" and "Toosie Slide."

Listen to "Pain 1993" below.