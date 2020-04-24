YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Gotit and More: New Projects This Week

The music industry may be two months deep in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean the music has come to a halt. This week, there's more than 20 projects to choose from.

The moment YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans have been waiting for is finally here. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper drops 38 Baby 2, the sequel to his 2016 mixtape, 38 Baby. YoungBoy, who announced this week that this album will be the last music he’ll be releasing for a while, unveiled the tracklist Thursday evening (April 23). The 17-song album consists mostly of bars from YoungBoy, with the exception of features from his mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, and DaBaby. YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s most recent release, Still Flexin, Still Steppin, came out in February.

In celebration of International Smoker’s Day on 4/20, Wiz Khalifa delivered an album in honor of the holiday dedicated to his fellow weed smokers. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native released The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which follows his February mixtape, It's Only Weed Bro. The new project contains seven songs and features appearances from Tyga, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Mustard, Ty Dolla $ign and more. The flute-tinged track "Contact" with Tyga will stay on repeat. Prior to dropping The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, the MC celebrated the 10th anniversary of his mixtape, Kush & Orange Juice, last week on April 14.

After teasing Hood Baby 2 since last summer, Atlanta's very own Lil Gotit finally delivers the 18-track project today. Replete with trap bangers and his distinctive drawl, the effort features collaborations with Gunna and his brother Lil Keed on "Drip Day N Night," and Future and Keed again on "Yeah Yeah." The previously released smooth track "Bricks in the Attic" kicks off the tape.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Wiz Khalifa and Lil Gotit are just a few of the many artists dropping new projects this week. Listen to new releases from Abby Jasmine, Fivio Foreign, Dice Soho and Trill Sammy, K Camp, Jackboy and more below.