YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Gotit and More: New Projects This Week

The music industry may be two months deep in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean the music has come to a halt. This week, there's more than 20 projects to choose from.

The moment YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans have been waiting for is finally here. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper drops 38 Baby 2, the sequel to his 2016 mixtape, 38 BabyYoungBoy, who announced this week that this album will be the last music he’ll be releasing for a while, unveiled the tracklist Thursday evening (April 23). The 17-song album consists mostly of bars from YoungBoy, with the exception of features from his mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, and DaBaby. YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s most recent release, Still Flexin, Still Steppin, came out in February.

In celebration of International Smoker’s Day on 4/20, Wiz Khalifa delivered an album in honor of the holiday dedicated to his fellow weed smokers. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native released The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, which follows his February mixtape, It's Only Weed Bro. The new project contains seven songs and features appearances from Tyga, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Mustard, Ty Dolla $ign and more. The flute-tinged track "Contact" with Tyga will stay on repeat. Prior to dropping The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, the MC celebrated the 10th anniversary of his mixtape, Kush & Orange Juice, last week on April 14.

After teasing Hood Baby 2 since last summer, Atlanta's very own Lil Gotit finally delivers the 18-track project today. Replete with trap bangers and his distinctive drawl, the effort features collaborations with Gunna and his brother Lil Keed on "Drip Day N Night," and Future and Keed again on "Yeah Yeah." The previously released smooth track "Bricks in the Attic" kicks off the tape.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Wiz Khalifa and Lil Gotit are just a few of the many artists dropping new projects this week. Listen to new releases from Abby Jasmine, Fivio Foreign, Dice Soho and Trill Sammy, K Camp, Jackboy and more below.

  • 38 Baby 2

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again
    Never Broke Again

  • The Saga of Wiz Khalifa

    Wiz Khalifa
    Atlantic Records

  • Hood Baby 2

    Lil Gotit

  • TrillSoHo

    Trill Sammy & Dice Soho
    Dice Soho / Trill Sammy

  • Who Cares?

    Abby Jasmine
    Cinematic Music Group

  • 4:20

    Mike Dean
    Mike Dean

  • Worldwide Smoking Session

    Smoke DZA and The Smokers Club
    The Smokers Club / RFC Music Group / Cinematic Music Group

  • Old Master

    Melo and The Higher Brothers
    88Rising / 12Tone Music

  • She Already Decided

    Smino
    SoundCloud

  • Reaping the Benefits

    Azizi Gibson
    Prehistoric

  • Flowers on the Weekend

    Asher Roth
    Retrohash

  • Innocent Country 2

    Quelle Chris and Chris Keys
    Mello Music Group

  • Thug Luv

    Trouble
    Eardruma / Def Jam

  • The Bluest Note

    Skyzoo and Dumbo Station
    Tuff Gong Records / First Generation Rich Inc.

  • K.I.S.S. 5

    K Camp
    Interscope Records / Rare Sound

  • Jackboy

    Jackboy
    Sniper Gang / Empire

  • The Infamous Expanded Edition

    Mobb Deep
    RCA Records

  • 800 B.C.

    Fivio Foreign
    Columbia Records

  • Land of Nothing Real

    Lonr.
    Epic Records

  • Pariah

    Stalley
    Blue Collar Gang

  • Optimal Music

    Eric Bellinger
    Off Top Records

  • Home•Less

    Booka600
    Only The Family Entertainment / Empire

  • Shake Back

    Slim 400
    Ice Wata / Empire

  • Metallic Body Language

    Lil West and Brevin Kim
    Nomad Records / Republic Records

