Watch XXXTentacion and Lil Wayne’s Music Video for “School Shooters”

The estate of the late XXXTentacion has released a new video on the rapper's behalf.

On Friday afternoon (April 10), X's estate dropped a visual for his record "School Shooters" featuring Lil Wayne. The song, which appears on the 2017 XXL Freshman's Bad Vibes Forever album, shines a light on youth gun violence and bullying. The video is also a tribute to the 18 victims killed during the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14, 2018.

The visuals starts off with a graphic in remembrance of the lives lost in the tragic shooting. The video then transitions to show XXXTentacion at the hospital bedside of Parkland survivor Anthony Borges. The clip later shows a teen being bullied in a school bathroom by a group of his peers.

As the video progresses, the teen walks through the hallway with a machine gun in hand, as XXX's chorus on the record begins.

"I drink blood of school shooters/Slit throat, loose screws get fucked up/Hang his ass from flagpoles with sad souls/The innocent, who the fuck’s protecting us?/Boy, you better buckle up 'cause I got questions for you fucks, I've had enough," he raps grittily.

Thereafter, other students are seen trampling over one another and running through the school halls to exit the building.

The school is then swarmed with armed police officers as Lil Wayne raps his verse, while standing on top of a police car.

"Kids at school calling me different, yeah/So I'm tryna work on my differences, yeah/Cool kids at school smoke bigarettes/Teens with nicotine or with liquor breath/Or the semi-TEC at school, what's the bigger threat?/Intellect mixed with inner stress/That's a recipe for disaster/If you don't believe me, go ask any chef/School shooter, I just need mental help/Saved by the bell, I can't hear the bell/Give me bad grades, I don't give a F/Get in front of my classmates and kill myself," Weezy raps on the track.

This isn't the first record between XXXTentacion and Lil Wayne. The late rapper's vocals appears on Weezy's "Don't Cry" off of his Tha Carter V album.

X was tragically shot and killed on June 18, 2018 in Deerfield Beach, Fla.