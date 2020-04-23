Travis Scott Premieres New Song “The Scotts” With Kid Cudi: Listen

UPDATE (APRIL 23):

After their new song premiered in the Fortnite game this evening, Kid Cudi reveals The Scotts is a new group he formed with Travis Scott. Cudi shared the news on his Instagram page.

"THE SCOTTS DROPPIN TONIGHT!! THE SCOTTS is my new group w Trav. Preorder link in bio artwork by the legendary, ONE OF THE ILLEST, KAWS," he wrote in the IG caption with the song artwork displayed.

ORIGINAL:

It's lit! Travis Scott is back with new music.

On Thursday evening (April 23), the Houston rapper dropped a new track titled "The Scotts" featuring Kid Cudi, with help from Fortnite, after recently announcing his partnership with the game. The record is produced by Daytrip, Dot Da Genius and Plain Pat, with co-production by Travis Scott and Mike Dean.

"We see the hype outside, right from the house (Uh)/Took it straight from outside (Yeah), straight to the couch," Travis raps on the dreamy yet turnt record. "We put the mic outside (Yeah, ah), air that shit out (Mm)/You lettin' The Scotts outside (Yeah), we runnin' the scouts (Mm)."

Cudi utilizes the same cadence for his contribution to the cut.

"Nigga, the cops outside (Yeah), lock up the house (Yeah, yeah)/We keep the team on high, some gold in they mouth (Yeah, yeah)," Cudder rhymes. "Nigga, the Porsche outside (Woo), without the top (Yeah, yeah, yeah)/She runnin' the most outside (Yeah, yeah), bringin' the shots (Yeah, yeah, yeah)."

This isn't the first collaboration between Scott and Cudi, who paired up on "Through the Late Night" off La Flame's 2016 album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. The rappers also share the name Scott, as that is Travis' last name in his rap moniker and Kid Cudi's first of his government name.

On Tuesday (April 21), it was revealed that in conjunction with Fortnite, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack crew would be giving fans a virtual once-in-a-lifetime concert experience. The "Astronomical" performance will take place tonight at 7 p.m. ET within the actual game. As previously announced, the waiting room for Fortnite players opened 30 minutes prior to the experimental concert taking place.

In an effort to cater to La Flame's fans around the world, multiple Fortnite performances have been scheduled for Travis Scott supporters across the globe. The show for the Americas was scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, while the European Union's event will go live on Friday (April 24) at 10 a.m. ET. The concert for Asia and Oceania is on Saturday (April 25) at 12 a.m. ET. There will be another showing for the European Union on Saturday as well at 11 a.m. ET. And lastly, a final show for the Americas will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

"The Scotts" is the first track from Travis Scott, since he and the Cactus Jack affiliates released their compilation album, Jack Boys, back in December 2019. The artists who participated in the project include Travis, Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and DJ Chase B. Jack Boys features seven tracks and guest appearances from Young Thug, Offset, Quavo and more.

“The Scotts” is available on vinyl, cassette, CD and other formats on shop.travisscott.com. In addition to the song, Travis Scott has also launched the first Cactus Jack for Fortnite collaborate capsule, available for a limited time only. The collection includes Travis Scott’s first action figure since Rodeo, and a collaboration with NERF.

Listen to Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's new "The Scotts" collab below.

Kaws