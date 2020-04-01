Kid Cudi Teases First New Music in Two Years: Listen

As Kid Cudi prepares his highly anticipated Entergalactic album, a snippet of a previously unreleased record from the influential artist hits the Internet.

On Wednesday (April 1), video of Cudi playing some new music for his fans surfaced on the internet. With its moody vibe, the 14-second preview features the Man on the Moon rap star is true Cudi-form.

In addition to this song snippet, the “Day 'n' Nite” rapper also teased sounds on March 15 and March 10.

Last summer Kid Cudi announced that he had been hard at work on his seventh solo album. He also unveiled that the forthcoming project would be accompanied by a Netflix series, which is expected to take fans on a journey to love. The Kids See Ghosts collaborator is teaming with Blackish actor Kenya Barris for the series that will feature music from the rapper's Entergalactic album.

Cudi, who is expected to star in, write and executive-produce the Entergalactic series, had this to say about the project: “I promise it'll be a fun ride. Lot of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but itll be here before u know it!”

The Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven artist recently admitted that he regrets not musically linking up with the late Juice Wrld. “It hurts we never got to work together,” explained Cudi. “Then we met at Coachella I was surprised u were even a fan. I didnt feel so old after all haha I got something just for u I hope u love. All for you brother. Tell my dad I said hey. Love u man.”

Check out the latest music snippets from Kid Cudi above.