DaBaby, Fredo Bang, Tech N9ne and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered within the last seven days. Look below to find all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

Only seven months have passed since DaBaby released his last project and he is already dropping another album. The smooth-talking MC from Charlotte, N.C. releases his third LP, Blame It on Baby. The rapper gave a cryptic warning this week before hopping on social media and sharing the cover artwork for the album. Fans were unsure what Baby had in store, but they knew one thing: heat was on the way. The 2019 XXL Freshman didn't drop any singles prior to the release, but he did tease two snippets on his Instagram page. Blame It on Baby features appearances from Future, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more.

Baton Rouge, La. native Fredo Bang drops his project, Most Hated. Fredo released the single "Trust Issues" earlier this month and gave his supporters an idea of what to expect on the 12-track album. Most Hated kicks off with a feature from Lil Baby and also has appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Tee Grizzley and more. Most Hated is the Def Jam-signees follow-up to his 2019 effort, Pain Made Me Numb.

Rap veteran Tech N9ne releases, Enterfear, the integration of his dual Enterfear EP series, plus 10 new songs. On Wednesday (April 15), Tech released a video for his record, "Look What I Did," which features Flatbush Zombies and appears on the new project. The first installment of Enterfear, Level 1, was released in November of 2019. The rapper's most recent project from the series Level 2 dropped back in January. Prior to releasing Enterfear, Tech N9ne dropped seasons one and two of his "Kathartic" YouTube series.

New music from the likes of DaBaby, Fredo Bang, Tech N9ne, YFN Lucci, Westside Gunn, The-Dream, Lil B and others can be streamed below. Check them out.