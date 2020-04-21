21 Savage Drops New Song “Secret” Featuring Summer Walker: Listen

21 Savage is back from his hiatus with a new song featuring R&B singer Summer Walker, on Friday (April 17).

On Thursday (April 16), the Grammy-winning rapper surprised his fans after revealing on Instagram that he is dropping a new track titled "Secret"" 21 first mentioned the song on social media, uploading the artwork for the record along with a caption that read, "tonight!!!!"

The smooth new track finds the Atlanta rhymer remaking Xscape's 1998 single, "My Little Secret."

"Got a dark skin girl, 5' 8" with the brown eyes/We been up and down, had a couple crashes but she still ride," 21 raps on the Kid Hazel-produced song. "She go to school, got two jobs, drive the same Kia 'cause it still slide/Work so hard on her off day, she be still tired/I just wanna take away the pain/I just wanna put you up on game/I just wanna help you make you better, wish you would've never gave it to that lame."

Summer Walker also teased a snippet of 21's verse on her Instagram page on Thursday. "Lol oh shit I did this when I was like 21 almost forgot about this track, anyway shout out to 21 'secret' out tonight," she captioned the clip.

21 has been making time for R&B collabs recently. Earlier this year, he appeared on Jhene Aiko's "Triggered." Last month, he was featured on Childish Gambino's "12.38." The Atlanta rapper's latest release is also the first record he has given fans since he dropped "Immortal" last October.

Listen to 21 Savage's "Secret" featuring Summer Walker below.