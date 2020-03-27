PartyNextDoor, Jeezy, Joyner Lucas and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

It’s party time. The singer-songwriter known as PartyNextDoor is back with his third album, PartyMobile. The project that was scheduled to drop in January is now here with 15 tracks, including the single “Loyal.” Songs like “Savage Anthem,” “Eye on It” and “Split Decision” appear on Party’s latest as well, alongside guest appearances from Drake, Bad Bunny and Rihanna who appears on "Believe It."

Spring just started but there is a 100 percent chance of snow. Jeezy returns with a new project titled Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision. After talks of retirement before the release of his 2019 album TM104: The Legend of the Snowman, Young has had a change of heart. Announced on the day of its release, the new offering finds the Da Snowman reuniting with producer Shawty Redd, who crafted several of the tracks on Jeezy's 2005 debut album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

ADHD, the long-awaited project from Joyner Lucas, has finally arrived. Cosigned by the likes of Eminem and Chris Brown, the “10 Bands” rapper pays homage to hip-hop legend and movie star Will Smith on the album’s single “Will.” The 18-song ADHD also includes the singles “Isis,” “Lotto” and “Revenge,” as well as collaborations with Young Thug, Chris Brown and Fabolous.

New music from the likes of PartyNextDoor, Jeezy, Joyner Lucas, 42 Dugg, Comethazine, Quin NFN, Joey Trap, Nef The Pharaoh, Lil Loski, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Slim Thug and others can be streamed below. Check them out.