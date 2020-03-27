PartyNextDoor, Jeezy, Joyner Lucas and More: New Projects This Week

YJ Music / OVO Sound/Warner Records / Twenty Nine Music Group

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

It’s party time. The singer-songwriter known as PartyNextDoor is back with his third album, PartyMobile. The project that was scheduled to drop in January is now here with 15 tracks, including the single “Loyal.” Songs like “Savage Anthem,” “Eye on It” and “Split Decision” appear on Party’s latest as well, alongside guest appearances from Drake, Bad Bunny and Rihanna who appears on "Believe It."

Spring just started but there is a 100 percent chance of snow. Jeezy returns with a new project titled Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision. After talks of retirement before the release of his 2019 album TM104: The Legend of the Snowman, Young has had a change of heart. Announced on the day of its release, the new offering finds the Da Snowman reuniting  with producer Shawty Redd, who crafted several of the tracks on Jeezy's 2005 debut album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

ADHD, the long-awaited project from Joyner Lucas, has finally arrived. Cosigned by the likes of Eminem and Chris Brown, the “10 Bands” rapper pays homage to hip-hop legend and movie star Will Smith on the album’s single “Will.” The 18-song ADHD also includes the singles “Isis,” “Lotto” and “Revenge,” as well as collaborations with Young Thug, Chris Brown and Fabolous.

New music from the likes of PartyNextDoor, Jeezy, Joyner Lucas, 42 Dugg, Comethazine, Quin NFN, Joey Trap, Nef The Pharaoh, Lil Loski, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Slim Thug and others can be streamed below. Check them out.

  • PartyMobile

    PartyNextDoor
    OVO Sound/Warner Records

  • Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision

    Jeezy
    YJ Music / Def Jam

  • ADHD

    Joyner Lucas
    Twenty Nine Music Group

  • Young & Turnt 2

    42 Dugg
    4PF/CMG

  • Pandemic

    Comethazine
    Alamo Records

  • Changszn EP

    Nef The Pharaoh
    KILFMB/Sick Wid It/EMPIRE

  • Champ!

    Joey Trap
    Young Rich Squad

  • Quincho

    Quin NFN
    TenThousand Projects

  • Sacrifices

    Lil Loski
    Lil Loski

  • 1988

    Knxwledge
    Knwledge

  • Thug Life

    Slim Thug
    Hogg Life

See 20 of the Biggest First-Week Hip-Hop Album Sales Over the Years

Filed Under: 42 Dugg, Bangers, Comethazine, jeezy, joey trap, Joyner Lucas, Lil Loski, Nef the Pharaoh, Ol' Dirty Bastard‬, partynextdoor, Quin NFN, Slim Thug
Categories: Music, New Music, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top