Megan Thee Stallion, Jadakiss, Juelz Santana and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

Time is of the essence for Megan Thee Stallion. The Hot Girl who recently took her beef with independent record label 1501 Certified Entertainment public, drops off her latest project this week. Titled Suga, the project is expected to hold fans over until she delivers her as-of-yet untitled debut album later this year. Megan’s first project release of 2020 features the single “B.I.T.C.H.,” as well as songs such as the Kehlani-assisted “Hit My Phone” and “Stop Playing” —a collaboration with her 300 labelmate Gunna.

Jadakiss named his most recent project, Ignatius. The “We Gonna Make It" hit-maker’s fifth solo album houses 13 tracks, including the songs “Me,” “Kisses to the Sky” and “Hunting Season,” which features a verse from Pusha-T. Guest appearances from the likes of John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, Dej Loaf and 2 Chainz also appear throughout the project which the Kiss the Game Goodbye rapper says, “celebrates the life of my brother Icepick Jay, another one we lost too soon.”

Back like he never left, Juelz Santana drops his first project since being sentenced to 27 months last year. The charge and subsequent sentence came after firearm was found in his luggage bag at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport in 2018. The Diplomat’s #FreeSantana has 10 new tracks, including “Wish Me Well,” “Celebration” and “The Get Back.” It also features guest appearances from the likes of Jeremih, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dave East, Jim Jones and Lil Wayne. For his part, Weezy shows out on “Boiling Water” and “Bloody Mary.”

Check out new music from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Jadakiss, Juelz Santana, Capolow, Yung Mal, Cj Fly, King Von, $Not, Lil Peep, Grafh, Ebenezer, Blacc Zacc, Bankroll Fresh, DJ Kay Slay and others below.