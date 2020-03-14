Machine Gun Kelly Appears to Diss Eminem on New Song, Claims He “Killed a G.O.A.T.”: Listen

It sounds like Machine Gun Kelly is still throwing major shade at Shady.

On Thursday night (March 12), MGK dropped a new track titled "Bullets With Names" featuring Young Thug, Lil Duke and RJMrLA. On the Wonda and Ronny J-produced track, Kelly appears to take shots at Eminem.

"Look, I got a bullet with somebody's name on it/I get up on 'em, I don't need no aim on it," he raps. "Killed me a G.O.A.T. so my jacket got stains on it/Wipin' my nose like I got some cocaine on it/Pulled out his coffin and ate me a plate on it/Called up his bitch, showed my dick, let her lay on it."

It's not far-fetched at all to conclude Kelly's G.O.A.T. mention is a reference to Eminem. Are we going back to 2018 again? The two rappers traded shots two years ago after Eminem dissed MGK on his Kamikaze track, "Not Alike." MGK countered with "Rap Devil" and Eminem responded with "Kill Shot."

Things have been quiet on the Eminem/MGK beef front since Em appeared to dead the issue on his latest album, Music to Be Murdered By. On the track "Unaccommodating" featuring Young M.A, Em raps, "But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is/I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I'm God and the Lord forgives even the devil worshippers/I'm moving on but you know your scruples are gone when you're born with Lucifer's horns."

Kelly was not impressed by the bars tweeting, "Mad af I just stepped out a loud room to hear this bullshit. He’s been rich and mad for 20 years straight."

Now this. Will Em take the bait?