It's been a long, long time coming, but Jay Electronica's debut studio album is finally here.

On Friday (March 13), Jay released A Written Testimony through Roc Nation—a smooth nine years and change since he first signed to the label in November 2010. The album boasts 10 songs with several of them featuring none other than the man who signed Elect, Jay-Z. Travis Scott and The-Dream also appear on the new LP. Electronica previously teased a joint album with Hov in 2019, but it's unclear whether these features were intended for that or if there are more.

Electronica first announced A Written Testimony's release on Twitter last month. On Feb. 7, the rapper revealed the album would release in 40 days.

“Album done. Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “Releasing in 40 days. A Written Testimony.”

Young Guru chimed in as well, adding, “This is not a drill.”

A Written Testimony follows Electronica's first project, 2007's Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge). In the interim, the rapper released a handful of loose singles and made appearances alongside the likes of Big Sean, MF Doom and more.

Jay-Electronica's A Written Testimony Album Tracklist

1. "The Overwhelming Event"

2. "Ghost of Soulja Slim" featuring Jay-Z

3. "The Blinding Light" featuring Travis Scott

4. "The Neverending Story"

5. "Shiny Suit Theory" featuring The-Dream

6. "Universal Theory"

7. "Flux Capacitor"

8. "Fruits of the Spirit"

9. "Ezekiel's Wheel" featuring Jay-Z and The-Dream

10. "A.P.I.D.T.A." featuring Jay-Z

Roc Nation

Listen to Jay Electronica's debut album, A Written Testimony for yourself below.