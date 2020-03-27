Eminem is back with a fresh new verse alongside a familiar soothing voice. After collaborating with Jessie Reyez on "Good Guy" and "Nice Guy" off his Kamikaze album, Em returns the favor by hopping on her new album.

On Friday (March 27), Jessie Reyez released her debut album Before Love Came to Kill Us. Her latest collaboration with Slim Shady, "Coffin," is track No. 4 on the project. On the song, Eminem lays down bars about a toxic relationship. He also name-drops his 2010 song "Love the Way You Lie" featuring Rihanna.

"I don't really want to fight/I just want to spend the night/But I don't want to spend the night acting up," he rhymes. "Love the way you lie/Shit just went array/Look me in the eye/Bit me in the thigh, then began to cry/Admit the end of my wits let's end this, ma."

"Coffin" is one of two joint efforts on Reyez's album. Her other collaboration features rapper-singer 6lack. Eminem's latest contribution comes shortly after he had to shut down rumors of a new album amid the coronavirus pandemic. On March 16, Florida Senator Marco Rubio misspelled the word "martial" as "marshall" in a tweet about rumors that states would be implementing martial law to deal with the spread of the coronavirus. Em addressed the rumor that he’s releasing a new project on his Twitter timeline.

“Sorry guys... Marshall Law: not a thing,” he tweeted.

Listen to Eminem's new verse on Jessie Reyez's "Coffin" below.