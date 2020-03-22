Childish Gambino Drops 3.15.20 Album: Listen to New Songs

Childish Gambino has been a man of mystery, recently. On Sunday (March 22), he released his fourth album, 3.15.20.

Now available on streaming services, the album features 12 tracks and uncredited features from 21 Savage, Ariana Grande and Khadja Bonet. The LP also features the previously released track "Smells Like Summer."

There were hints that something was afoot. On Friday (March 20), a countdown started on the entertainer's website, DonaldGloverPresents.com, signifying that something was coming. Glover and his team have been mum on the countdown, leaving fans to only speculate. Now, the wait is over.

The new arrival comes a week after the Atlanta creator debuted the same new music via the same website on March 15, 2020, giving meaning to the title. The 12-song collection dropped out of the blue and was only available for live stream and not uploaded to streaming services, leaving everyone wondering if it was officially a new album or just a collection of songs. However, it was mysteriously pulled from the site several hours after it premiered. Just days after the songs dropped, Adidas announced its year-long partnership with Glover had ended.

Gambino is coming off a huge year in 2019, despite not releasing a project. His hit single "This Is America" won multiple awards at the 2019 Grammys including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Music Video. He also put out the film Guava Island co-starring Rihanna and had a role in the Lion King remake. His television series, Atlanta, has been renewed for a third and fourth season. Both will debut in 2021.

Listen to Childish Gambino's new 3.15.20 album below.

Childish Gambino's 3.15.20 Album Tracklist

1. "0.00"

2. "Algorhythm"

3. "Time"

4. "12.38"

5. "19.10"

6. "24.19"

7. "32.22"

8. "35.31"

9. "39.28"

10. "42.26"

11. "47.48"

12. "53.49"