YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Trippie Redd, Calboy and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

Months after topping the charts for the first time with AI YoungBoy 2, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back to flexing on the competition. Preceded by the singles “Fine By Time,” “Knocked Off” and “Bad Bad,” NBA’s latest project, Still Flexin, Still Steppin, features 14 tracks, including a collaboration with Quando Rondo.

Before dropping off his debut studio album, Calboy delivers Long Live the Kings. The Chicago rapper's new EP, which he dedicates to his fallen homies, houses six songs, including “Barbarian” with Lil Tjay, the G Herbo-assisted “Purpose” and “Givenchy Kickin,” which pairs the “Envy” rapper with Lil Baby and Lil Tjay.

This week, Trippie Redd drops the deluxe edition of his most recently released project, A Love Letter to You 4. The extended version of the latest installment in his famed A Love Letter to You series comes with eight previously unreleased songs, including collaborations with the likes of Young Thug, Lil Tecca, Chance The Rapper, Russ, Lil Durk, G Herbo and Sahbabii. The original A Love Letter to You 4 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Calboy and Trippie Redd aren’t the only rap stars to unleash new music this week. Royce 5'9", Duke Deuce, Lil Gotit, Kodie Shane, Deniro Farrar, Gnar, Kamaiyah and more also introduce new releases. Listen down below.

  • Still Flexin, Still Steppin

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again
    Never Broke Again

  • Long Live the Kings

    Calboy
    RCA Records

  • A Love Letter to You 4 (Deluxe)

    Trippie Redd
    1400 Entertainment/TenThousand Projects

  • The Allegory

    Royce 5'9"
    Entertainment One

  • Memphis Massacre

    Duke Deuce
    Quality Control Music

  • Big Bad Gnar Shit 2

    Gnar
    TenThousand Projects

  • Got It Made

    Kamaiyah
    GRND.WRK/EMPIRE

  • Superstar Creature

    Lil Gotit
    Alamo Records

  • Sole Food

    Deniro Farrar
    CULTRAP WORLDWIDE/BetterVibes

  • Blooming, Vol. 1

    Kodie Shane
    Epic Records

