24 Essential Producers to Look Out for in 2020

2019 was a breakthrough year for several of today’s most exciting acts. The multiple hip-hop success stories were the result of a healthy combination of skills on the mic, the ability to keep fans engaged and production provided by some of the most talented names behind the boards. These producers have been building a following for quite some time and in 2020, they're continue their winning streak.

Since dropping his debut studio album Baby on Baby, DaBaby has ascended to hip-hop stardom. The North Carolina rap star’s rise to the top of the charts was due, in part, to Jetsonmade. The 22-year-old producer crafted several tracks on Baby on Baby, including “Goin Baby” and “Suge,” the latter of which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also earned DaBaby and Jetsonmade nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

At 19 years old, producer Nick Mira earned himself the title of youngest producer on the Billboard Hot 100 Producers chart in 2019. The Richmond, Va. native has been crafting beats for plenty of artists from the SoundCloud era and beyond. Most notably, his work with Juice Wrld earned him placement after placement on the Billboard charts throughout last year. In 2020, he's keeping the momentum going in the stu.

Megan Thee Stallion also turned the heat up in 2019. And LilJuMadeDaBeat, the producer behind bangers like the platinum, DaBaby-assisted “Cash Shit” and Meg’s first gold record, “Big Ole Freak,” helped to soundtrack her Hot Girl Summer, providing several beats found on last year’s acclaimed Fever mixtape.

Wheezy outta here. His producer tag has been heard far and wide, and his production savvy has landed him on albums from Young Thug to Gunna to Future and more. His 2019 brought him even more acclaim with his work on Gunna's Drip or Drown 2, locking in half of the album's 16 tracks.

From Brooklyn to Buffalo, New York is experiencing a musical resurgence of sorts. BK’s emerging drill movement—which has helped to introduce the likes of Pop Smoke, Sheff G, Fivio Foreign—has mostly been sonically curated by U.K. beatsmiths AXL Beats and 808Melo, while the Griselda team of Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine have relied heavily on producer Daringer to provide their signature sounds.

Several other producers including 30 Roc, Earl on the Beat, Christo, and even artists like Baby Keem have been soundtracking rap’s latest waves. Here, XXL takes a look at 24 Essential Producers to Look Out for in 2020.