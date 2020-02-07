Nicki Minaj is back!

The Queen Barbz dropped her new single “Yikes” on Friday (Feb. 7). Produced by Pooh Beatz, the bouncy track features Nicki delivering her trademark bars over a bass-heavy beat and spacey keyboards.

The song also features a biting chorus in which Nicki raps, “You a clown you do it for likes." Interestingly, that’s the same thing she said during her intense and personal quarrel with Meek Mill on social media on Wednesday (Feb. 5).

“Uh, yikes, I play tag and do it for life/Yikes, you a clown, you do it for likes/Yikes, yes, it's tight, but it doesn't bite/Grip it right, he be like,” she spits on the song.

Another lyric on the track that has raised eyebrows is the line where she references Civil Right activist Rosa Parks in a not so flattering manner.

"Hella bands, pull up, stashed up, super facts up/All you bitches Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your ass up," she spits.

Nicki has addressed the backlash over the lyric on Instagram posting, "Had no clue anyone was mad. Don't care."

Nicki, who hasn't toured since ending her Nicki Wrld Tour with the late Juice Wrld last March, recently confirmed that "Yikes" is only a promotional single and will not be an official release off her forthcoming fifth album.

Nicki's new single comes as fans were concerned if the rap veteran was ever going to return to the rap game. Last August, the newly-married rapper shocked fans when she suddenly announced her retirement on Twitter. Nicki clarified her retirement statement and explained that she was referring to her fifth album.

Then, in December, Nicki told Billboard in an interview that she doesn't see herself ever quitting music.

"I love music and interacting with fans, so I can’t really see taking myself completely away," she said. "But I want to be open to other possibilities in my life. I do believe it is important to become a woman outside of the magnifying glass. I have to make sure that I’m well-rounded as a human being."

Check out Nicki Minaj's new single "Yikes" below.

