Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good (Remix)” Featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby: Listen

Future and Drake have upped the ante with their latest single, “Life Is Good.”

On Saturday (Feb. 15), Drizzy and Future Hendrix premiered the “Life Is Good (Remix)” featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby. The song, produced by Ambezza, OZ and D. Hill, features the same dreamy chords and mid-tempo beat, but this time around, Future and Drake gave the young gunnas some room to spit their crazy bars.

First, Future taps in with new rhymes. "Help me fight my demons off, know the usual/I had put a chopper in her name and a Ruger/She hang on the block where I hang like a shooter/Throwed away a cougar, she didn't wanna leave/Treat her like garbage, my heart was on my sleeve," he spits over the first part of the beat, which he didn't get to rhyme over on the original.

DaBaby takes off second. "I can't entertain all that flodgin'/I ain't been the same since they crossed me/You know how they do when you poppin'/You know Baby can't do all that talkin'," he snaps.

Lil Baby comes through flexing on his time to shine. "Woah, spent thirty racks on a rap bitch/Could've went and bought a brick, woah/Quarter million worth a chain/Ask IceBox, everybody lit, woah," he rhymes.

The remix arrives at a time when fans are eagerly awaiting for Drake and Future to release their rumored follow-up to their 2015 collaborative project What a Time to Be Alive. Last month, the dynamic duo shared “Desires,” a smooth track aimed at the women they love in real life.

"I should have put you somewhere where no one could find you," Drizzy sings on the chorus. "Mansion out in the sticks with nothin' around you/ Katy, Texas, Dallas, Texas, you know, a different environment, 'Cause you got desires, I know, I know, I know."

In any case, it's good to see two veteran rappers give two of today's biggest rap stars some shine on their "Life Is Good (Remix)."

Listen to the song below.