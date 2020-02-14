A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fetty Wap, Wiz Khalifa and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is ready to level up with his new album, Artist 2.0. For his third studio album, the “Look Back At It” artist connected with the likes of Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Khalid, and Lil Uzi Vert, who appears on the tracks “Reply” and “Luv Is Art.” The 20-track project also includes the singles “Mood Swings” and “King of My City.”

After starting off 2020 with some real rap flows, Wiz Khalifa returns with his latest EP. Featuring seven songs, It's Only Weed Bro references past eras with the “Black & Yellow” rapper hopping on instrumentals from Mobb Deep to Memphis Bleek. Although short in length, the 17-minute project allows Wiz to still get his point across on tracks like “Aint Shit Changed” and “Smokin' Section.”

Just in time for Valentine Day, ‪Fetty Wap delivers Trap & B. The rap crooner from New Jersey, who peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his smash hit “Trap Queen,” is also slated to support his latest project with his upcoming The King Zoo Tour. The “Fresh N Clean” rapper is expected to touch down in major cities across North America, including Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago and New York.

Stay in the loop with the latest releases in hip-hop by scrolling down below. You’ll find new music from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Wiz Khalifa, ‪Fetty Wap, Marlo, LightSkinKeisha, Tink and others.