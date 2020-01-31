Lil Wayne, Yo Gotti, Key Glock and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

Lil Wayne delivers his highly-anticipated album Funeral. The follow-up to his Carter V LP contains 24 brand new songs from the Young Money founder. Weezy's 13th solo album boasts collaborations with Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, 2 Chainz, Lil Twist, The Dream, Takeoff, O.T. Genesis and Adam Levine. Funeral also features a new posthumous collaboration with the late XXXTentacion.

Yo Gotti lets loose his 10th studio album, Untrapped. The long-awaited project from the Memphis trap star with a new mission features the singles “More Ready Than Ever” and “H.O.E. (Heaven on Earth).” The “Down in the DM” rapper’s last album, I Still Am, dropped in 2017 and housed his first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 —the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Rake It Up.”

Curren$y and DJ. Fresh join forces on the new project The Tonite Show With Curren$y. Containing 10 songs all produced by Fresh, the duo tap Guapdad 4000, Larry June, Chevy Woods, Problem and more for guest appearances on the new release. This is both artists' first offering of 2020 but surely won't be their last.

Signed to Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire, Key Glock is accustomed to counting up. You can catch “Mr. Glock” flexing on his new mixtape, Yellow Tape. Hailing from South Memphis, the “Flyest Highest Coolest Smoothest” rapper laced his latest tape with 16 tracks including the singles “Look at They Face,” “Mr. Glock” and “I’m Just Sayin’.” Next month Glock and Dolph— the tandem behind 2019’s collaborative Dum & Dummer —will hit the road for their The No Rules Tour, which will be presented by Sirius XM.

Check out the most recent releases from the likes of Yo Gotti, Key Glock, Russ, Plies, 10.K Caash, Cardo, Pouya, Rob $tone Philthy Rich, Ice Billion Berg and more below.