Royce 5'9" has just dropped off his new single from his forthcoming Allegory album, and on it, he's got some words for Yelawolf on a song called "Overcomer."

On the new song, which also features an electric verse from Westside Gunn, Royce calls the Mississippi rapper a punk before issuing a harsh warning. "Yelawolf this is your first and your last pass/I ain't gon' put it on blast, your punk ass know what this about/You think it's 'bout being loud or tryna be hostile/Till you get found face down on the ground outside of Kid Rock house/Though you a vulture pundit, I hope you get sober from this," Royce raps.

It's unclear what Royce is referring to, but he himself notes that Yelawolf knows what he's talking about. Maybe he'll speak on it more in the near future.

Back in 2011, the two MCs shared an XXL cover, appearing alongside Eminem. Em, who just surprised the world with his Music to Be Murdered By album, expressed to XXL that he saw Yelawolf and Royce, the latter of whom was a member of Slaughterhouse at the time, as the second coming of his Shady imprint.

“Yelawolf and Slaughterhouse, it’s kinda phase two of Shady,” Em said. “It’s the new generation of Shady Records."

Royce 5'9"’s Allegory, which will be his first solo album since releasing 2018’s Book of Ryan, is slated to drop Feb. 21.

Listen to the hard-hitting Westside Gunn-assisted "Overcomer" below.