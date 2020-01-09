One day after a new Mac Miller album was announced, the first single from the project is here.

On Thursday (Jan. 9), the rapper's team released "Good News," a tranquil track that belongs to his forthcoming Circles album, which will be the first Mac project released after his death. The song comes with an accompanying visual.

Check out the song below.

"Good News" features some peaceful instrumentation and some sullen singing from Miller.

"I spent the whole day in my head, do a little spring cleaning, I'm always too busy dreaming/ well, maybe I should wake up instead/a lot of things I regret but I just say I forget," Mac sings on the track.

Circles is a project Mac Miller's estate says was developed as one connected to Swimming, which was the final album Miller released before his death of a drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018. The project is produced largely by singer-songwriter-composer Jon Brion.

"This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it," reads one part of a statement released through Miller's Instagram account yesterday.

"One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it –– how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred," the post continues. "So this will be the only post on any of his channels. Information regarding this release, his charity, and Malcolm himself will be found at @92tilinfiity. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take this time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all. With humility and gratitude. Malcolm’s family."

Mac Miller's new album drops Jan. 17. See the tracklist for the project below.

Mac Miller Circles Album Tracklist:

1. "Circles"

2. "Complicated"

3. "Blue World"

4. "Good News"

5. "I Can See"

6. "Everybody"

7. "Woods"

8. "Hand Me Downs"

9. "That's on Me"

10. "Hands"

11. "Surf"

12. "Once a Day"