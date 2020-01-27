Following his performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Jan. 26), Lil Nas X released his “Rodeo (Remix)" featuring none other than legendary Queens rapper Nas.

The two initially performed the song together at the Grammy Awards, much to everyone’s surprise. While Lil Nas X has never been anti-old-school, it’s good to see him team up with an iconic lyricist to give his bouncy song some added oomph. The original version appears on Lil Nas X's 7 EP and features Cardi B.

On the new version, Nas spits an Illmatic flow about his longevity in the game. "I don't lie to them, no fables/Rap god, country flavor, now we worldwide, we made a big brand that's why our catalog is so major," Nas spits on the track.

The release of this song is a dope way for Nas to end an epic night at the Grammy Awards. Nas X, who has yet to hit the road on a major tour, he won two trophies, including gramophones for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his diamond-selling song, "Old Town Road." Not bad for someone who's only 20.

Listen to Lil Nas X's "Rodeo (Remix)" featuring Nas below. Be on the lookout for new material from Nas X.