J Hus, Icewear Vezzo, Kota The Friend and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

J Hus can’t stop, because he won’t stop. The rap star from the U.K., who last year hit the stage with Drake immediately after serving a four-month stint behind bars, delivers a new album, Big Conspiracy. The “No Denying” artist has worked alongside the likes of Drizzy, Young Thug, Ed Sheeran, Skepta and Dave, and has been nominated for BRIT Awards, a Mercury Music Prize and a BET Award. For his most recent release, the Jamba boy teams up Burna Boy and Koffee.

Detroit’s own Icewear Vezzo is back. The veteran rapper behind the six-part Clarity mixtape series returns with Drank Baby. Complete with 13 songs, the latest project from the Ice Up Records spitta features the previously released records “Bacc on It” and “Waiting List,” as well as collaborations with Yo Gotti, Mozzy, DeJ Loaf and 42 Dugg.

Kota The Friend shares his New York state of mind with his latest release, Lyrics to Go, Vol. 1. Hailing from the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn, the rapper and cinematographer rides solo throughout his 10-song album, which features no guest appearances. Equipped with the tracks “Open on Sunday” and “She,” Vol. 1 is the first project Kota has dropped since he put out FOTO last year.

Scroll down to listen to hip-hop’s most recent releases including J Hus, Icewear Vezzo, Kota The Friend, Joey Trap, Shad Da God and more .