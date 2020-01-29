February 2020 New Music Releases

With January giving fans projects like the late Mac Miller's first posthumous project (Circles), a deluxe edition of Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III album and Eminem's surprise album, Music to Be Murdered By, XXL is now looking ahead to February.

Near the top of the month, Pop Smoke is set to release volume 2 in his Meet the Woo series on Feb. 7. The project follows July 2019's Meet the Woo. The project should help Pop Smoke continue his ascension after a breakout 2019.

On Feb. 21, Royce 5'9" will release The Allegory after a few push-backs. The album features the recently-released "Overcomer," a song on which he takes aim at his former Shady Records labelmate, Yelawolf.

"Yelawolf this is your first and your last pass/I ain't gon' put it on blast, your punk ass know what this about," Royce spits on the track. "You think it's 'bout being loud or tryna be hostile/Till you get found face down on the ground outside of Kid Rock house/Though you a vulture pundit, I hope you get sober from this!"

Also on Feb. 21, Youngboy Never Broke Again will release Still Flexin', Still Steppin'. The project follows his 2019 mixtape AI YoungBoy 2, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in its first week of release. It's unclear whether the latest effort will be an album or another mixtape.

Other projects this month include offerings from PartyNextDoor, 2 Chainz and his T.R.U. crew, Hoodrich Pablo Juan and more. You can check out the full list of all the new music releases for yourself in the gallery below.