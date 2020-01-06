Antonio Brown may not be on the field this football season, but he's remaining busy.

On Sunday (Jan. 5), Brown, who raps under the name AB, released the visual to his debut rap song, "Whole Lotta Money." Shot in black and white, the video features AB and a bevvy of scantily-clad women counting money in a large mansion as the free-agent raps about both the perks and pitfalls of having a large bank account.

"Crazy what that money do/It change the people who bring up under you," AB raps on the track. "Rearrange some things, I had to humble you/You looking strange to me, I waited to run with you/I got diamonds on me, did that dash with my homie!"

The hook on the Reazy Renegade-produced cut is straight to the point as AB simply repeats, "Whole lotta money," at times interchanging it with the addition of, "I got a whole lotta money."

Back in December, AB announced his new musical endeavors by revealing that he’s recording a musical project with singer Sean Kingston.

“Pre listening vibes...coming Friday stay 2020 Cab Records Inc. AB X SK,” wrote on Twitter with a snippet of a track and artwork that listed both himself and Kingston. “Going to be telling my story in these songs all truth. I had the biggest police chase at fiu university campus. Mario Cristobal was the coach ask him! Or Me getting shot in the ear In the left...In liberty city pink n grey projects! Then I walk on to CMU!!! 2020 [Cab] Records.”

A press release with the new visual states that CAB Records, Inc. is AB's new label, launched in "late 2019."

You can watch AB's music video for "Whole Lotta Money" for yourself below.