Tyler, The Creator is in the holiday spirit.

On Monday (Dec. 23), the Camp Flog Gnaw creator gifted fans with not one but two unreleased tracks on YouTube. The first, "Best Interest," will satisfy fans of the more melodic and soulful side of Tyler, while fans looking for the real bars have what they're looking for in "Group B." The former was also accompanied by a visual, and Tyler revealed the song was originally planned for his Grammy-nominated album, Igor.

"A song that i never got to fully finish from IGOR sessions. didnt want it to sit on a hard drive," Tyler wrote on YouTube. "Filmed with no music, with hopes that it would sync up, a success!"

Tyler elaborated further on the visual on Twitter, explaining the hilarious circumstances that ended up creating the perfect final product.

"Was on a boat, told the homie to just start filming, i was lip syncing to no music, was surprised when it synced up perfectly," Tyler explained.

"I'm a third-wheeler, I'm a side better, I'm a homewrecker," Tyler croons on the track. "Give it up! But I'll keep it in your best interest!"

"Group B," which Tyler himself says is "hard nigga sheesh," goes in from the opening bar.

"Bucket hat like I'm Gilligan/Hit Wallace, I just ordered a Cullinan," he raps. "Milking the cow, what you are niggas uttering?/Churning the butter, sensitive niggas crying/We stepping in puddles in them new Giannos."

Listen to Tyler, The Creator's "Best Interest" and "Group B" for yourself below.