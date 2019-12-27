Travis Scott, Kanye West, Your Old Droog and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

Twas the night before Christmas when Travis Scott decided to reveal to his legion of fans that a special package was on the way. After previously announcing his label compilation, JackBoys, was coming before the end of the year, La Flame tweeted, “WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS. JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK? SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!!UNBUCKLE UR SEAT BELTS.” Now we get some rage in our lives to close out the year. Artists on the Coachella headliner’s Cactus Jack Records imprint including Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and his DJ, Chase B tag along for the wild ride. The project also features guest appearances from Young Thug, Lil Baby and more.

Kanye West continues on with his new mission. With the assistance of his Sunday Service Choir, the “Follow God” artist releases Jesus Is Born, his second gospel-inspired album of 2019. The album features 19 songs performed by the talented group of vocalists, including reinterpretations of popular Yeezy tracks such as “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” and “Ultralight Beam.” 'Ye, who introduced his traveling SSC squad in early 2019, recently collaborated with Dr. Dre and televangelist Joel Osteen and premiered two religious-themed operas.

Repping for Brooklyn, Your Old Droog introduces his third drop of the year. Titled Jewelry, its release follows this summer’s Transportation and It Wasn’t Even Close, which dropped in April. The 12-track project, which YOD has referred to as, “A Chanukah Celebration,” features contributions from MF Doom, Mach-Hommy and Matisyahu, who appears on the album closer “Jew Tang Forever (The Reprise).”

