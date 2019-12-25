Kanye West Drops Sunday Service Album Jesus Is Born: Listen

Kanye West presents the new Sunday Service Choir album, Jesus Is Born.

On Wednesday (Dec. 25), 'Ye dropped his joint project with his Sunday Service Choir. The new LP contains a total of 19 gospel tracks all sung by the SSC including gospel interpretations of 'Ye's Life of Pablo tracks "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" and "Ultralight Beam."

The album comes a few months after the Christian rapper-producer dropped his compelling LP Jesus Is King, which was the MC's first album since transitioning to gospel rap. The album featured the Sunday Service Choir, Fred Hammond, Ant Clemons, Ty Dolla $ign, Kenny G and a reunion from the Clipse.

In the weeks after JIK dropped, Kanye utilized fresh ways to fuel the anticipation for his new music like his Sunday Service events. He also announced an upcoming sequel to Jesus Is King titled titled Jesus Is King 2 that will reportedly be mixed by Dr. Dre.

After joining forces with televangelist Joel Osteen earlier this year for a joint Sunday Service, 'Ye continued to break the mold by venturing into the opera scene. Nebuchadnezzar was his first-ever opera followed by his second opera Mary.

Listen to Kanye West and Sunday Service Choir's new Jesus Is Born album below.

Kanye West and Sunday Service Choir's Jesus Is Born Tracklist

1. "Count Your Blessings"

2. "Excellent"

3. "Revelations"

4. "Rain"

5. "Balm in Gilead"

6. "Father Stretch"

7. "Follow Me - Faith"

8. "Ultralight Beam"

9. "Lift Up Your Voices"

10. "More Than Anything"

11. "Weak"

12. "That's How the Good Lord Works"

13. "Sunshine"

14. "Back to Life"

15. "Souls Anchored"

16. "Sweet Grace"

17. "Paradise"

18. "Satan, We're Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down"

19. "Total Praise"

G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam