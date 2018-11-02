Swizz Beatz is over two decades in and still going in. After producing hit after hit for a who's who of artists over the years, the Bronx veteran puts himself on the main stage once again with his new Poison album on Friday (Nov. 2).

The "Uproar" producer packs a lot of fire power in a 10-song offering, deploying the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pusha-T, Nas, Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Styles P and more over home-cooked production. Other producers providing assists on the LP include AraabMuzik, MusicMan Ty and Avery Chambliss. J. Cole serves as co-executive producer along with Swizz on the LP.

The album was preceded by the singles "25 Soldiers" featuring Young Thug and the lead-off "Pistol on My Side" featuring Lil Wayne.

Swizz recently talked with XXL in detail about the album and provided commentary on the Weezy collab. “That's the beat that I made while I was going [back and forth] with Timbaland on [Instagram]—‘Pistol on my side, pistol on my side,’" he said. "I was like, if I turned that into a song and really put Wayne on it, people would be like, ‘Damn, I'm a part of this. I seen when Swizz was buggin’ in the basement with that.’ That's why I thought the song was cool. I sent it to him, but goddamn I ain't think he was gonna send back what he sent. It's a blessing to work with people that still got that passion and love for what they do.”

Poison follows One Man Band, the debut album from The Monsta that came out back in 2007. Now it's showtime once again.

Listen to Swizz Beatz's new Poison album below.

Swizz Beatz's Poison Album Tracklist

1. "Poison Intro" featuring Áine Zion

2. "Pistol On My Side (P.O.M.S.)" featuring Lil Wayne

3. "Come Again" featuring Giggs

4. "Something Dirty/Pic Got Us" featuring Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss and Styles P

5. "Preach" featuring Jim Jones

6. "Echo" featuring Nas

7. "Cold Blooded" featuring Pusha-T

8. "25 Soldiers" featuring Young Thug

9. "Stunt" featuring 2 Chainz

10. "Grateful"

